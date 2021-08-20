YS Jagan extends wishes to people of the state on the auspicious Varalakshmi Vratam festival

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the people a happy Varalakshmi Vratam. Responding on Twitter on Friday, he said, "During this auspicious month, all the people should perform the Sri Varalakshmi vratam with devotional zeal and seek the blessings of the Goddess.







ఈ శుభ శ్రావణ మాసంలో, ప్రజలంతా భక్తి శ్రద్ధలతో శ్రీవరలక్ష్మీ వ్రతాన్ని ఆచరించి, అమ్మవారి ఆశీస్సులు పొందాలి. లక్ష్మీదేవి అనుగ్రహంతో అందరికీ సకల సౌభాగ్యాలూ లభించాలని కోరుతూ వరలక్ష్మీవ్రత శుభాకాంక్షలు.#varalakshmivratam — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 20, 2021





The chief minister also tweeted on the occasion of Muharram. He said that Muharram is a remembrance of the martyrs who laid down their lives for the revival of Islam. "Muharram is the sacrifice of Imam Hussein, who died a heroic death in the Holy War, is priceless," YS Jagan said. He said that these holy days of mourning (Peer festival) symbolise the unity of Hindus and Muslims in the state.





ఇస్లాం మ‌త పునరుజ్జీవానికి ప్రాణం పోసిన అమరుల త్యాగాన్ని స్మరించడమే మొహ‌ర్రం. ప‌విత్ర యుద్దంలో వీర మ‌ర‌ణం పొందిన ఇమాం హుస్సేన్ త్యాగం వెల‌క‌ట్టలేనిది. ఈ ప‌విత్రమైన‌ సంతాప దినాలు(పీర్ల పండుగ‌) రాష్ట్రంలో హిందూ ముస్లింల ఐక్య‌త‌కు ప్ర‌తీక‌గా నిలుస్తాయి. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 20, 2021





Earlier, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Thursday said Muharram was a symbol of sacrifice. Moharram is said to commemorate martyrs such as Hazrat Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Holy Prophet. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said in a statement on Thursday that the Moharram program should be confined to homes following the covid guidelines.