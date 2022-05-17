YS Jagan finalises YSRCP candidates for Rajya Sabha election, R Krishnaiah among them

Andhra Pradesh YSRCP Rajya Sabha candidates are finalised on Tuesday by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Vijayasai Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, R Krishnaiah and Beeda Mastanrao have been declared as Rajya Sabha candidates. The four first met with CM Jagan. After the meeting, the names of the four were officially revealed by Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Botsa and Sajjala told media that the names of the four were finalized after consulting everyone.

Botsa said that it had been decided to send Vijayasai Reddy to the Rajya Sabha once again. Also, National BC Movement leader R Krishnaiah, another BC leader Beeda Mastan Rao and Supreme Court senior lawyer Niranjan Reddy were given the opportunity.

Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and said two of the four Rajya Sabha candidates were BCs. Sajjala said that BCs have been given priority in all the posts filled in the last three years. Sajjala said YSRCP was proving its sincerity towards BCs from time to time.