YS Jagan flays Chandrababu, says he is spreading false propaganda on floods

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a strong counter to Chandrababu's remarks during his visit to Chittoor. Speaking at the assembly meeting, CM Jagan said as a leader, it is important to know whether the people will get what they want, in a good and proper manner, and not by going to the victims and making dramas. "A leader‌ should go there and check whether things are going in the right order or not and have to make sure that the programs are done correctly, "said CM Jagan.



YS Jaganmohan Reddy said the opposition was politicising the natural disaster issue. Speaking at assembly sessions on Friday, he said Naidu was spewing mud for politics. YS Jagan said that he had not visited the flood-hit areas at the time of rescue operations being carried out not to disturb the process of helping the people. He said it is not good on part of Naidu to raise allegations on the government as it has had a good idea on how to help the people. "We have appointed senior officials for the four districts which have been hit with floods," said YS Jagan.

The chief minister said that the authorities have been directed to help the victims of flood-hit areas and they are on the job. However, YS Jagan has made clear that he would tour flood-hit areas once the rescue operations were completed and see to it how the measures were taken and enhance the help for the victims if needed. Taking a dig at Naidu for his remarks which reads "CM will come in the air go in the air," the chief minister said how far it is sensible for a leader with 40 years experience to speak in such a harsh manner against a chief minister.