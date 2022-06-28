YS Jagan gives directions to officials on distribution of Tabs to students

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday conducted a review on Nadu-Nedu and digital learning at the Department of Education. During the meeting held at the camp office in Tadepalli, CM Jagan discussed the provision of relevant content to be provided to the students as per the agreement with BYJU'S. Also reviewed on giving tabs to 8th-grade students in September. Later, the Chief Minister directed authorities to take action on the installation of digital screens in the classrooms.

"We have already decided to give tabs to 8th class students. We will give tabs to 8th class students in September and load BYJU's content in that tab," he said. He said the purchase process of the tabs should start after confirming that the tab specifications and features should be in line with this. He suggested that quality and durability should be taken into consideration while calling for tenders.

He said that the tab given in the 8th class should also work in later classes i.e. 9th, and 10th classes. That is why maintenance is also very important and one should also keep in mind the issue of repairing it immediately in case of any problem.

YS Jagan said that the government has decided to set up digital boards and TVs in the classroom and asked officials to chalk out a plan to create an activity related to it. The officials said they are proposing to put TV screens in some classes interactive and in other classes on the advice of academic experts. The CM directed that these should be available in every classroom

The CM also wanted to think about how the digital screen and blackboards in the classroom should be arranged and opined that these should be arranged according to when and what is used for teaching. He asked officials to examine the way digital screens and boards are already being used and opined that

this will make subjects like science and maths easier for children to understand.

The review meeting was attended by CS Sameer Sharma, School Education Special CS Buditi Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan SPD Vetri Selvi, and other high officials.