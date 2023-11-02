Live
- Accor, a Global Hospitality Leader, Announces the Launch of its 24th Novotel Property in India
- Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to benefit Manesar industrial area
- K’taka Police to soon submit charge sheet in BJP MLA ticket scam case
- Cong MLA assures of combing operation to trap prowling tiger in K'taka dist
- Indifference brews up in TTDP, case filed against Kasani
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons In Money Laundering Case Amid Political Controversy
- BRS using Kaleswaram project as an ATM: Rahul Gandhi
- Upset woman hangs herself in Hyderabad
- ED Conducts Searches At AAP Leader Raaj Kumar Anand's Residence In Money Laundering Probe
- PL First Cut – Tata Steel 2QFY24
Just In
YS Jagan addresses at ICID conference, says it welcome move to hold event on irrigation
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has left for Visakhapatnam to attend the ICID conference.
VISAKHAPATNAM : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has arrived in Visakhapatnam and launched the ICID Congress conference at Radisson Blu hotel.
Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan expressed his gratitude to the national and foreign representatives who participated in the conference on the irrigation sector and stated that it is a great move to hold a conference on irrigation. He stated that the government has given special attention to the irrigation sector and agriculture in Andhra Pradesh, which has a vast coastal area.
He said their aim is to catch every drop of water, especially in areas that frequently experience drought, such as Rayalaseema and the South Coastal Andhra. Jagan emphasized the importance of conserving rainwater for agricultural purposes and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to host the conference in AP.
Union Jal Shakti Minister, Shekhawat said that India has made revolutionary changes in the irrigation sector and has a special focus on irrigation. He also highlighted that India is growing as the largest exporter to the world and is exporting agricultural products on a large scale.
Shekhawat mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, water conservation measures are being taken to benefit farmers and proper plans for groundwater conservation are being made. He emphasized the importance of using water sparingly for the benefit of future generations and mentioned the implementation of water recycling systems to purify waste water.