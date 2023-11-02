YS Jagan addresses at ICID conference, says it welcome move to hold event on irrigation

VISAKHAPATNAM : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has arrived in Visakhapatnam and launched the ICID Congress conference at Radisson Blu hotel.





Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan expressed his gratitude to the national and foreign representatives who participated in the conference on the irrigation sector and stated that it is a great move to hold a conference on irrigation. He stated that the government has given special attention to the irrigation sector and agriculture in Andhra Pradesh, which has a vast coastal area.

He said their aim is to catch every drop of water, especially in areas that frequently experience drought, such as Rayalaseema and the South Coastal Andhra. Jagan emphasized the importance of conserving rainwater for agricultural purposes and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to host the conference in AP.

Union Jal Shakti Minister, Shekhawat said that India has made revolutionary changes in the irrigation sector and has a special focus on irrigation. He also highlighted that India is growing as the largest exporter to the world and is exporting agricultural products on a large scale.

Shekhawat mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, water conservation measures are being taken to benefit farmers and proper plans for groundwater conservation are being made. He emphasized the importance of using water sparingly for the benefit of future generations and mentioned the implementation of water recycling systems to purify waste water.











