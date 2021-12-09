YS Jagan holds meeting with Finance ministry officials, like to take decision on PRC

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday has been holding a meeting with Finance Ministry officials and discussing over the pay revision for state government employees. The report submitted by the committee on the pay revision of the employees will be discussed. Jagan is likely to look into the commission's recommendations and discuss the extent to which wages should be increased.



The meeting will also discuss the resolution of the remaining issues of the employees, the abolition of CPS, regularisation of the services of contract employees and so on. It is learned that CM Jagan has assured the employees in Tirupati on the 3rd of this month that the PRC will announce in ten days.

With this, it is possible to finalise the fitment in today's meeting. CM Jagan will also discuss the finalization of the Prohibition for Employees of Village Ward Secretariats. The meeting was attended by Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.