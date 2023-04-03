YS Jagan holds meeting with party cadre, denies rumours on early elections

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has put a full stop to the campaigns that have been doing rounds on the political developments of Andhra Pradesh for the past few days. He condemned the campaign going on in social media and pro-yellow batch media saying early elections and cabinet reshuffle.



On Monday, CM Jagan spoke about the latest political campaigns in a meeting attended by YSRCP MLAs, constituency coordinators and regional in-charges. CM Jagan made it clear to the party ranks that he is going to the elections as per the schedule.



He also discussed the rumours with the MLMs, including the changes in the ministers. He made it clear to the party ranks that there will be more such rumours in the coming period.



On this occasion, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested the party cadre to work hard for the party in the next elections.