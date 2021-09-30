YS Jagan holds meeting with party leaders over Badvel by-election to chalk out a strategy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday convened a special meeting on the Badvel by-election. The meeting in Tadepalli was attended by Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Badvel YSRCP candidate Dr. Dasari Sudha, YSR district MPs, MLAs, other public representatives, and key leaders. The chief minister is likely to discuss on the strategy to be followed on the by elections and give directions to leaders.



It is learned that the Central Election Commission on Tuesday released the schedule for the Badvel by-election. It has been announced that a notification to this effect will be issued on October 1 and October 8 is the last date for the nominations process. The deadline for withdrawal was fixed on the 13th while the nominations will be scrutinized on the 11th. Polling will be held on October 30 followed by counting on November 2.



Meanwhile, Badvel MLA Dr. Dasari Venkata Subbaiah, who won the 2019 general elections on behalf of the YSR Congress party, died on March 28 this year due to illness. This made a by-election inevitable. As by-election to Badvel was inevitable, the late Dr. Venkata Subbaiah's wife Dr. Dasari Sudha will be contesting the elections as the YSRCP candidate.