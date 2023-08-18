Live
YS Jagan inaugurates Hyatt Place hotel in Vijayawada
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has visited Vijayawada today and inaugurated the newly built Hyatt Place Hotel in Gunadala, Vijayawada. Minister RK Roja, Botsa Satyanarayana and Gudivada Amarnath participated in this program.
On this occasion, Chief Minister Jagan expressed his best wishes to everyone involved in the project. He emphasized the need for more high-quality hotels like the one in Vijayawada to be established across Andhra Pradesh. He expressed his hope that Andhra Pradesh would have a special place in world tourism.
