YS Jagan inaugurates Jindal Waste to Energy plant in Palanadu

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday had unveiled the 'Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu' model set up near the Jindal plant in Kondavidu of Palanadu district. He then inaugurated the Jindal 'Waste to Energy' plant.



The Chief Minister inaugurated the Jindal Power Plant constructed at a cost of Rs. 345 crore, which is designed to operate for generation 15 megawatts of power per hour. The plant has the capacity to use 1,600 tons of waste per day.



The garbage will be collected from all nine cities for this and a trial run is already underway at the plant. Currently 1,200 tons of garbage per day is being received by the plant. Meanwhile, after the inauguration of the plant, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy planted saplings on the premises.



Earlier, YS Jagan has credited a subsidy amount of Rs 175.61 crore to 5,262 farmer group bank accounts along with the distribution of 3,800 tractors and 320 combined harvesters across the state.