YS Jagan Inquires About Mudragada Padmanabham's Health

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown concern for the health of Kapu movement leader and YSRCP PAC member Mudragada Padmanabham. Following recent health issues, Jagan spoke with Mudragada's son, Giribabu, to inquire about his father’s condition.

In light of Mudragada's illness, Jagan suggested the possibility of airlifting him from Kakinada to Hyderabad if necessary, offering support for the airlift if required.

Mudragada Padmanabham has been unwell for some time and was admitted to Ahobilam Hospital in Kakinada after experiencing respiratory problems. He was subsequently transferred to the local Medicover Hospital for advanced treatment on Saturday night at 10:30 PM.

According to medical staff, Mudragada's health is currently stable, and he is receiving ongoing treatment under the supervision of doctors. In a show of solidarity, YSRCP leaders Chirla Jaggi Reddy and Vanga Geetha also visited him to offer their support.