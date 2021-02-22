YS Jagan lauds Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy over victory in AP panchayat elections

Andhra Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday at the Tadepalli camp office. He said that CM YS Jagan had congratulated him on the victory of YSR Congress party supporters in Chittoor district in the local body elections.

Meanwhile, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy presided over a meeting of Krishna district ministers and MLAs on Monday. Minister Peddireddy directed them on municipal elections. He later told a media conference that YSRCP supporters had created history in the panchayat elections by winning maximum number of seats. He said the panchayat results were a testament to the performance of CM YS Jagan.

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy alleged that the opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for claiming false victory through some media channels. "YSRCP supporters have won 80.37 per cent of the panchayats," Peddireddy opined. He said that had the elections gone smoothly, YSRCP supporters would have won more than 90 per cent seats. The people crowned CM Jagan for good governance and the results are the reflection to democracy. The minister Peddireddy expressed confidence that better results will be achieved in the municipal elections as well.