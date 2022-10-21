YS Jagan lauds police services on Police Martyrs Commemoration Day

On this occasion, CM Jagan received the salute on behalf of AP Police. Later in his speech, on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day, CM Jagan announced that on behalf of the people of AP and the government, he is saluting the martyrs and the families of the policemen who made sacrifices. He announced on this occasion that eleven policemen from AP were martyred in duties during the last year.

CM Jagan has once again informed that his government will stand by the family members who laid down their lives for the society in the performance of duty. CM Jagan has made it clear that he has taken up the recruitment of police appointments. In addition to the filling of 6,511 posts in the police department, it has been informed that the process of reservation for the filling of home guards is going to be initiated.

Stating that man reforms were made in the police system under his government, he said they have brought in Disha app and Disha police stations that were set up and recalled that 1.33 crore sisters have downloaded the Disha app so far and 16,000 women police officers have been appointed in the police department.

The chief minister said that his government has shown the dedication towards welfare of weaker sections by appointing women and dalits as ministers in the police department (home department). CM Jagan made it clear that the government will always stand by the downtrodden sections. He said that they have started weekly off for the police department, but due to lack of staff, it has been found that it is not being implemented to the full extent. CM Jagan promised on this occasion that all the problems of the police personnel will be resolved without fail.