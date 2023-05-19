YS Jagan lauds Village Volunteers, says they are the bridge between govt. And people

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the state welfare chiefs are volunteers. The third annual 'Salute to Volunteers' program organized in Vijayawada was inaugurated by CM YS Jagan by lighting the lamp. On this occasion, CM Jagan said that the volunteer system is a great army and said that his trust is in the volunteers.



He hailed the volunteers as great servants and soldiers providing government pensions to 64 lakh beneficiaries and opined that since 2019, 2.66 lakh people have been served. Stating that the government has disbursed Ra. 3 lakh crore maou t into people's accounts under various schemes through DBT, he said that volunteers are the bridges between the people and the government and brand ambassadors for 25 types of welfare schemes.

Taking a dig at opposition especially Chandrababu Naidu, YS Jagan said that the latter was unable to digest the good deeds happening to the people. He asked whether Chandrababu has done any such massive program to help people. He said since the government cannot go to the every household , they have appointed the volunteers to help people.

YS Jagan slammed at the opposition for leveling false allegations against the volunteers and warned that the government would not spare false propaganda.