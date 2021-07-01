YS Jagan launches new guidelines for YSR Bhima scheme, sets up toll-free number for queries

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has virtually launched the 'YSR Bhima' scheme with new guidelines at the Tadepalli camp office. Under the scheme, which applies to all those below the poverty line, CM Jagan has initiated a YSR Bhima scheme to ensure compensation in the event of a natural death or accidental death of a family member. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said, "Everyone wants to be healthy. Those with an annual income of Rs 5 lakh have been included in Aarogyasri." CM Jagan said that more than a thousand diseases have been identified and included in Aarogyasri and YSR insurance will be implemented for poor families who have lost a family head.

CM Jagan said that YSR Bhima would be implemented irrespective of the banks and doubts on YSR Insurance would be resolved through the toll-free number 155214. An assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be provided for the natural death of an 18 to 50-year-old and Rs 5 lakh for a disabled person even if an 18-70-year-old dies in an accident. He said the government would bear the burden without burdening the poor families. He said the Center had withdrawn from the scheme from April 2020 and the entire cost would be borne by the government to benefit the poor. He said the full cost of insurance would be borne by the government, which would provide insurance cover of Rs 750 crore to 1.32 crore poor families by 2021-22.



A total of Rs 1,307 crore has been covered under insurance cover in the last two years. If they die of natural causes within 18-50 years, the state government will pay Rs 1 lakh directly to the family. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be paid by insurance companies in case of accidental death or permanent disability of 18-70-year-olds. The government pays the insurance premium on behalf of those who are eligible.



The government is providing free insurance cover to 1.32 crore poor families in the state at a cost of about Rs 1,133 crore by 2021-22 to prevent the family from difficulties if the earner dies in poor families. It is learned that four days ago, the state government announced new guidelines for an insurance policy.



Although the Central Government has opted out of this insurance scheme from April 1, 2020, the State Government is implementing the scheme to help the poor. So far, the state government has spent Rs 765 crore under YSR Bhima. The state government has also paid Rs 254.72 crore in humanitarian compensation to the families of more than 12,000 victims who were not registered with the banks. The government has set up a toll-free number 155214 for insurance registration and payment of claims.

