BJP releases candidates’ list for MLC elections in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced the list of its three candidates for the biennial Legislative Council elections for the 11 seats on June 13.

These seats are falling vacant due to the retirement of the sitting members on June 17. The BJP has named former minister C T Ravi, sitting MLC N Ravikumar and party leader Dr M G Muley. The JD(S) is likely to announce its candidate on Monday, JD(S) sources said.

The Congress has not announced its candidates for seven seats. Based on the present strength of MLAs in the Assembly, the Congress can field seven candidates, BJP-JD(S) combine can field four. The Congress has 133 MLAs, BJP - 66 and JD(S) - 19 MLAs.

The Congress claims that it has the support of four other MLAs, including two independents. The Congress sources said the list of candidates may be revealed by this evening.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s name is finalised, it said, adding that Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju’s name is almost finalised.