BJP candidate Manjunath writes to EC for additional security

Bengaluru: Ahead of counting on June 4, Bengaluru rural BJP candidate Dr. CN Manjunath has written a significant letter to the Election Commission. He has requested to enhanced security measures at the counting center, expressing concerns about possible clash.

The Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency has become a focal point in this election cycle. Dr. CN Manjunath, a renowned cardiologist, has been fielded by the BJP with the support of alliance leaders aiming to unseat the incumbent MP, DK Suresh. The constituency witnessed voting on April 26, and with post-poll surveys predicting a favorable outcome for the BJP, excitement and anticipation are high among BJP and JDS leaders, including candidate Manjunath.

In his letter to the Election Commission, Dr. Manjunath emphasised the need for stringent security measures to prevent any disturbances or riots at the counting center.

He has requested the deployment of additional police and paramilitary forces to maintain law and order, thorough screening of all individuals entering the counting area, and restricted access to only authorised personnel, including party agents, officials, and media personnel.

Dr. Manjunath’s call for security is a precautionary measure to ensure a smooth counting process.

It is worth noting that he had previously requested CRPF security before the polling in the Bengaluru Rural Constituency on April 26.

The political landscape is abuzz with speculation about whether Dr. CN Manjunath, who is also the son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, will secure a victory over DK Suresh, potentially handing him his first electoral defeat.