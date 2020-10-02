YS Jagan launches ROFR pattas distribution, says govt fulfilled it's promise

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Gandhiji had brought the village government he had dreamed of. On Friday he began the program of distributing ROFR rails via video conference from his camp office. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that government schemes are being provided at doorstep of people and government services are being provided to the villagers. He said that 3.12 lakh acres of land has been distributed to 53 lakh tribals and farmer assurance assistance is being provided.

"Every word in the manifesto is considered the Bhagavad Gita, the Bible, the Quran. We will provide assistance to the tribals along with land under Rythu Bharosa Scheme. We will take steps to increase the income of the tribals who have obtained degrees and provide financial assistance to the tribals to cultivate crops. The tribals will be directed by the forest officials as well as the collectors, "the CM said.

YS Jagan further said that the situation in the tribal areas during the Padayatra and asserted that the tribal income should be increased. "As part of the day-to-day we are providing infrastructure in government hospitals; we are laying the foundation stone for a medical college in Paderu with Rs.500 crore and a tribal engineering college in Kurupam with Rs.153 crore and going to make available multi-specialty hospitals at Seethampeta, Parvathipuram, Doranala, Buttaigudem and Rampachodavaram.

On the occasion of the completion of the year for the village volunteer system, CM YS Jagan congratulated those who are making village self-government possible. In this backdrop, CM Jagan said that we have to come out of the house at 7 pm and applaud all those who have been providing us with good services as part of village volunteer system. I would like to applaud the staff working in the village and ward secretariats for encouraging the volunteers and supporting them. I also come out at 7pm and come out of my house and clap. "We have to show our support to them, "said YS Jagan added.