YS Jagan launches YSR and Buchepalli Subba Reddy idols in Chimakurti

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the unveiling of the idols is proof that the one who died will remain alive in every heart. He addressed a public meeting after the unveiling of the statues of the great YSR leader and Darshi former MLA Buchepalli Subbareddy in Chimakurti on Wednesday.



YS Jagan said that YSR is the synonym for the welfare of the poor who provided welfare to farmers and provided free electricity, fee reimbursement, and Aarogyasri. CM Jagan announced that he will take the aspirations of YSR forward with integrity and asserted that 95 percent of the manifesto promises have already been fulfilled and with God's grace and people's blessings, we will do better.



The chief minister said that he is happy to unveil the statue of leader Buchepalli Subbareddy along with the great leader. He announced that Ambedkar's statue will also be unveiled in Vijayawada on April 14. He said Gandhi, Ambedkar, Phule, Alluri, Prakasam, and YSR will remain forever in the hearts of people and opined there is no death for their good deeds and feelings.



Announcing sops to Chimakurti, he said that decisions will be implemented to benefit small industries. CM Jagan announced that there will be a reduction of Rs.2 in current charges for small granite industries and a new slab system is going to be brought to the granite industry. As requested by ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, along with the sanction of Rs. 20 crores, CM Jagan announced that orders are being issued to change the name of the mini reservoir of Mogiligundla pond in Sivarampuram in Tullur mandal to Buchepalli Subbareddy Reservoir.