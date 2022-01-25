YS Jagan launches YSR EBC Nestam scheme, disburses Rs. 589 crore into women's account

The Andhra Pradesh government has embarked on another new scheme in Andhra Pradesh for women under the name YSR EBC Nestam and disbursed the cash directly into women's accounts. About Rs. 589 crores was deposited in women's accounts on Tuesday virtually. CM Jagan launched the first installment of the YSR EBC Nestam scheme for economically backward classes of OCs.



The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that despite not being included in the party manifesto for 2019 elections as an elder who understood the plight of women has started this scheme. "Under this scheme, Rs. 589 crore financial assistance is being credited to their accounts," YS Jagan said.

He said the scheme would provide financial assistance to poor women between the ages of 45 and 60 belonging to the Reddy, Kamma, Arya Vaishya, Kshatriya and Velama communities. A total of 3,92,674 sisters across the state will benefit from the scheme.