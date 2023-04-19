YS Jagan lays foundation for Mulapet Greenfield port, says will rule from Vizag in September

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a key announcement during his visit to Srikakulam. He said as part of the decentralisation of administration, the government will start administration from Visakhapatnam in September. The CM said that he will stay in Visakhapatnam from this September.



Speaking on the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony for Mulapet Greenfield Port in Santabommali of Srikakulam district, he said that they had laid the foundation stone for the construction of Moolapet greenfield port and a colony for displaced families. He said he laid the foundation for Vamsadhara Lift Irrigation projects in Etcherla mandal Budagatlapalem fishing harbour including Hira mandal and opined that these development programs will change the face of Srikakulam.

The chief minister said that the port will be completed in 24 months at a cost of Rs.4,362 crores for the construction of the port. He said that through the port employment to 35,000 directly and indirectly.