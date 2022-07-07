YS Jagan lays foundation stone for NewTech Biosciences, says Nature Farming is best option

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that nature farming is the best option these days. As part of his visit to the YSR district, he laid the foundation stone of NewTech Biosciences at APCARL in Pulivendulu on Thursday afternoon.

He said that many types of cancer are caused by food containing chemicals and opined that nature farming is the only option to reduce chemicals in food products.

He said six lakh farmers in AP are doing nature farming and urged that the agricultural scientists should focus more on villages and training is required from the village level. YS Jagan said that the awareness program should be raised among the farmers about nature farming through RBKs.

YS Jagan said that the government is entering into agreements with international organisations on organic agriculture. "We are taking many measures on behalf of the government to reduce the investment cost of farmers through RBKs," he said. CM Jagan informed that they are implementing schemes to develop the rural economy.