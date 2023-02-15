YS Jagan lays foundation stone for Steel plant in Kadapa, says dream of the region fulfilled

Andhra Pradesh Chief officer YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting YSR Kadapa district performed Bhumi Pooja for construction of JSW Steel Plant in Sunnapurallapalle of Jammalamadugu mandal and stone slabs were unveiled. Later participated in a meeting on steel plant infrastructure. CM Jagan initiated the construction of steel plant with the aim of getting rid of unemployment and providing better livelihood.



Speaking on thr occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that by God's grace, a good program has been initiated in YSR Kadapa district. He said because of the election code, they could not call more people. "This steel plant is a dream of Rayalaseema and Kadapa people," the CM said adding that after the death of YSR, no one cared about this area.

Thr Chief Minister said that three million tonnes of steel will be produced at a cost of Rs 8,800 crore and the district will develop further with the establishment of steel plant. "We had to work hard to get this plant. However, by God's grace we have had better days. If the steel plant comes, this area will develop like a steel city. Water is supplied from Gandikota reservoir through a separate pipeline. In the first installment Rs. 3,300 crores, 10 lakh tonnes of steel will be produced annually,'' said CM Jagan.