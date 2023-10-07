YS Jagan leaves Delhi to Vijayawada after two-day tour, meets Amit Shah last night

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after is two-day Delhi tour leaves to Vijayawada. Tue Chief Minister as part of his visit participated in the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's conference on Left Wing Extremism along with other states chief ministers. The Chief Minister has briefed the steps taken by the AP government on the reduction of terror and naxal movements. He said that government is working in collaboration with neighbouring states to eradicate the threat of terror activities.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy also on Friday evening met Amit Shah and discussed the release of funds due to the state and emphasized the need for immediate release of funds for the Polavaram project. The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of these funds for the progress and development of the state.



In addition, CM Jagan raised the issue of pending dues owed to the state. He urged the Union Home Minister to address this matter and ensure that the dues are released to Andhra Pradesh.



The Chief Minister's meeting with Amit Shah also touched upon the Krishna water issue. CM Jagan expressed his strong objection to any further action being taken regarding this matter. He pointed out that there are already five Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) pending in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II). CM Jagan had previously raised this issue with the Union Minister of Jal Shakti on various occasions.