YS Jagan meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, sets up Joint Committee with chief secretaries to resolve issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Arriving in Bhubaneswar on a special flight, CM Jagan met the Chief Minister of Odisha at the Odisha Secretariat. It was decided to set up a Joint Committee with chief secretaries of government of the two states to resolve issues between the two states.



The meeting discussed issues that have remained unresolved for decades with Odisha state's objections. CM YS Jagan discussed the construction of the Neredi barrage on the Vansadhara river and Janjhavati project with CM Naveen Patnaik and Kothia villages dispute. The CM discussed the issue of Polavaram project flood villages.



The chief ministers also discussed the release of water from the Bahuda River and decided to work together to get NOC for Balimela and upper Sileru projects. The duo also discussed the efforts to be made for the development of Odisha and Telugu languages in Odisha universities.



Meanwhile, CM Naveen Patnaik gave a hearty welcome to Chief Minister YS Jagan who arrived in Bhubaneswar on a special flight. Besides the CM, Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das, CS Sameer Sharma, DGP Gautam Sawang and various departmental officials were also present. The visit is expected to fulfill the long-awaited dream of north Coastal Andhra farmers. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has members of the Odisha Telugu Association.