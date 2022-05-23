YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates AP pavilion at WEF summit

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh pavilion with the slogan 'People-Progress-Possibilities' on Sunday, reiterates state's commitment for decarbonised economy and lays focus on investment opportunities in the state.

Later, the Andhra Pradesh government signed an MoU with the World Economic Forum (WEF) covering six areas like access to new technology, quality human resources for industries, sustainable products, worldwide distribution systems for state-made products, and data sharing and value addition to products.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Chief Minister and WEF founder chairman Klaus Schwab. This is the first MoU after Andhra Pradesh has been elevated from being a 'forum member associate' to a 'forum platform partner.' The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) which began on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also met Shyam Bishen, who heads the department of health at WEF healthcare and Hans-Paul Burkner, the global chairman of Boston Consulting Group. He also met Maharashtra Minister for Tourism Aaditya Thackeray and Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani. This meeting is said to be a courtesy call.

Jagan will also be holding discussions towards a decarbonised economy focusing on Industrialisation 4.0.

The state will showcase the strategy followed to curb Covid pandemic using Testing - Tracing- Treatment method and also the revolutionary measures taken by the government in education, health and development sectors, they said.

Andhra Pradesh will also focus on conventional energy resources and industrial waste treatment.

The government intends to make room for the industrialisation of interconnectivity, real-time data, mechanisation and automation as part of the goal of sustainable economic progress and the chief minister and the state delegation will take part in the extensive discussions in Davos in this regard.