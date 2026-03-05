Nothing Phone 4a Series Launching Today: How to Watch, Expected Price and Key Features

The much-anticipated Nothing Phone 4a series is set to make its official debut today, March 5, 2026, with the brand preparing to unveil two new smartphones in India and global markets. The launch event will begin at 3:30 PM IST, and viewers can catch all the announcements live on Nothing’s official YouTube channel.

In the lead-up to the launch, the devices were teased extensively, including a showcase appearance at the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, where the Phone 4a was displayed inside a glass enclosure. The preview stirred curiosity among tech enthusiasts eager to see how the new models build on Nothing’s distinct transparent design language.

According to early reports, the standard Phone 4a could be priced at around Rs 31,999 in India, while the more premium Phone 4a Pro is expected to cross the Rs 40,000 mark. While official pricing details will only be confirmed during the event, these figures suggest that Nothing is positioning the devices in the competitive mid-range and upper mid-range segments.

Under the hood, the Phone 4a series is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, promising smooth performance and reliable efficiency for everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking. Both devices are tipped to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid scrolling and an immersive viewing experience.

One of the standout elements of the new lineup will be the refreshed Glyph interface. The base Phone 4a is said to introduce a new Glyph Bar design, evolving the brand’s signature LED notification system. Meanwhile, the Phone 4a Pro could adopt a Glyph Matrix display similar to what was previously seen on the Nothing Phone 3, adding a more dynamic visual element to the rear panel.

Photography appears to be another major focus. The Phone 4a series is expected to sport a triple-camera setup arranged horizontally at the center of the rear panel. Reports suggest a 50MP main camera, accompanied by an ultrawide lens and a periscope telephoto lens. The Pro variant is rumored to feature a more advanced 50MP telephoto sensor, potentially offering improved zoom capabilities and enhanced image clarity.

Beyond smartphones, Nothing is also likely to introduce the new Headphone (a) at the same event. While specific details remain limited, it is believed that the upcoming audio product could draw inspiration from the CMF Headphone Pro, which was launched earlier under the brand’s CMF sub-label.

With competitive pricing, upgraded camera hardware, Snapdragon performance, and a refined Glyph design, the Phone 4a series aims to strengthen Nothing’s presence in India’s crowded smartphone market. All eyes will now be on today’s launch event for official confirmations and a closer look at what the company has in store for 2026.