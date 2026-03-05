Mulapadu stadium to be developed as Centre of Excellence

Vijayawada: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has announced plans to develop the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) - Krishna District Cricket Association (KDCA) Stadium located at Mulapadu of Ibrahimpatnam mandal in NTR district into a Centre of Excellence to promote cricketing talent and provide world-class training facilities.

ACA President and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, along with ACA Secretary Sana Satish Babu, inspected the stadium on Wednesday. They reviewed the existing infrastructure along with ACA representatives, architects and engineers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sivanath said the association is determined to further strengthen and modernise the Mulapadu stadium. He stated that the stadium, which already has two cricket grounds, would be upgraded into a full-fledged Centre of Excellence in the coming years. As part of the development plan, he said that 50 additional rooms would be constructed to enhance accommodation facilities for players. The move is aimed at providing better boarding and training facilities for budding cricketers and visiting teams, he added.

Sana Satish Babu said the ACA is committed to creating advanced infrastructure to nurture young talent and make Mulapadu a key cricketing hub in the State. He added that steps are being taken to improve player amenities and overall stadium facilities.

ACA Chief Operating Officer Girish Dongre, CEO & CFO D Vijayabhaskar, GM - Game Developer MS Kumar, GM - Grounds D Sivakumar, ACA representatives and others were present during the inspection.