YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to fill nominated posts soon

Amaravati: Sources say he has discussed the issue with party senior leaders Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to be keen on filling nominated posts soon with those who worked hard for the strengthening of the party. Considering the services rendered by the party leaders, the YSRCP chief is going to award nominated posts to sincere party leaders. Women members are likely to get 50 per cent of the nominated posts.

As part of the move, the Chief Minister is said to have discussed the issue with party senior leaders on Friday. It may be noted that the government has to fill several nominated posts, including AP Road Development Corporation, APREDA, trust boards of several temples. The government has to fill many directors posts too.

As the Chief Minister is planning to make visits to all the districts as part of Rachhabanda programme, he is said to be planning to fill the nominated posts to boost the morale of party leaders.

With the overwhelming support from people to YSRCP in all the elections, the party chief is said to be keen on further strengthening the party at grass root level. Meanwhile, party leaders aspiring the nominated posts are intensifying efforts to win the confidence of senior leaders and the party to land a nominated post.