YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Address Final Siddham meeting in Bapatla

The YSR Congress Party President and Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has conducted a series of meetings under the banner of 'Siddham ,' highlighting the government's achievements over the past four years and ten months while exposing the opposition's alleged conspiracy against the pro-people administration.

In continuation of these efforts, the final preparatory meeting is scheduled to take place today at P. Gudipadu near Medarametla in Bapatla district. A significant turnout of party workers, supporters, and residents from Palnadu, Guntur, Bapatla, Ongole, and Nellore districts is expected to attend the event.

Anticipation is high among the people of Palnadu district, who eagerly await their participation in this historic gathering. The community is keen to hear CM YS Jagan's message, with a shared objective of ensuring widespread dissemination of his speech in every household and securing a reelection for the YSRCP government.

Notable leaders from Guntur District, including Minister Vidadala Rajani, Nuri Fatima, Mekatoti Sucharita, Balasani Kirankumar, Annabatuni Shivakumar, MLA RK, Coordinator Murugudu Lavanya, Ambati Muralikrishna, and Guntur MP candidate Kilaru Roshaya, are spearheading the mobilization efforts. The groundwork for the event is complete, underscoring the enthusiastic support and readiness of the attendees.

The final preparatory meeting is poised to be a significant event, symbolizing the unity and determination of YSRCP supporters as they gear up for the upcoming electoral challenges and reaffirm their commitment to the party's vision and leadership.