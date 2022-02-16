YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend Deputy CM Amzath Basha daughter's wedding

Kadapa: District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the officials to ensure the success of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's one-day visit to the district on February 20.

Speaking at a review meeting, he said the Chief Minister would take part in the wedding of Deputy Chief Minister's Amzath Basha's daughter in the city.

He asked the police to make proper security arrangements as per the protocol.

Joint Collectors M Goutami, Saikanth Varma, Dhyana Chandra, Special Collector Ramamohan, DRO Malola, Kadapa RDO Dharma Chandra Reddy, DWMA PD Yadhubushan Reddy, DM&HO Naga Raju and others were present.