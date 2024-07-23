  • Menu
YS Jagan moves AP High Court for leader of opposition status

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court with a petition seeking to be recognized as the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

On Tuesday, Jagan filed the petition, arguing that the status should be granted to him based on the numerical strength of the opposition party in the assembly. He contended that parliamentary traditions dictate that the leader of the party with the most members in opposition is entitled to this status.

In his petition, Jagan expressed concerns that proper parliamentary procedures were not being observed in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He highlighted that he had previously submitted a letter requesting his designation as the Leader of the Opposition, which has yet to be acknowledged.

