YS Jagan orders for implementation of One Time Settlement scheme

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday conducted a review on the housing department at his camp office in Tadepalli. Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the One Time Settlement Scheme. The One Time Settlement Scheme is applicable to borrowers from AP Housing Corporation. Officials who finalized the name as Jagananna Permanent Housing Scheme discussed the policies designed for the implementation of the scheme at the meeting. The officials explained the proposals to the CM.



They said data will be uploaded by AP Housing Corporation Limited from September 25 and will be sent to various secretariats to conduct field observation. The officials said that the One Time Settlement Scheme has been made available for payment within the village and ward secretariats. "Once the lists of those eligible for one-time settlement are finalized in the village and ward secretariats, registrations will be done giving them full rights over the house and land with payment of prescribed fee," officials told.



The officials told the CM that there was a good response to the one-time settlement scheme. Meanwhile, YS Jagan said that the Village and ward secretariats should be the focal point for the implementation of the OTS scheme.



Meanwhile, the CM also reviewed the progress of construction of houses to poor and directed the authorities to take steps to speed up the construction work of the houses. The CM directed the authorities to take steps to ensure that the construction of houses be constructed by the government under Option 3 selected by the beneficiaries starting from October 25. The CM said that steps should be taken to control the prices and costs of the remaining construction materials

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishnadas, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju, Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, CS Adityanath Das, APS HCL Chairman Davuluri Dorababu, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Kumar, Chief Secretary V Usharani, Finance Secretary KV Satyanarayana, AP TIDCO MD Sridhar, Housing Department Special Secretary Rahul Pandey, APSHCL MD N Bharat Gupta and other senior officials were present.