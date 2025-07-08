Live
YS Jagan paid tributes to YS Rajashekhar Reddy on birth anniversary
Highlights
On the occasion of the 76th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, celebrations took place across the Telugu states and abroad.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former Chief Minister and son of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, paid homage at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya, participating in special prayers held in memory of his father.
Following the prayers, Jagan met his mother, Vijayamma, who blessed him on this significant occasion.
Family members of the YS clan and numerous supporters gathered to commemorate the legacy of the late Chief Minister in united Kadapa district, reflecting the continued influence of his leadership and vision.
