YS Jagan participates in PM Modi's video conference over covid-19, thanks for centre's assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a video conference with the CMs of the southern states. The Prime Minister reviewed the covid situation and vaccination issues. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the video conference discussed the strategy to be followed in the wake of the coronavirus Third Wave. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan thanked centre for the assistance to the state in the prevention of covid. "We have faced the problem of medical infrastructure due to the bifurcation of the state as there are no state-of-the-art medical facilities in the state like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai," He asserted.



He said village and ward secretariats set up in the state have been effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus. "We have surveyed the house 12 times so far and tests were performed to identify and focus on those with symptoms that prevented the expansion of the covid; YS Jagan opined. He said vaccination is the right solution for covid and made some suggestions in this regard.

The chief minister said that due to good vaccination practices we were able to vaccinate more people than we were given. "Only 53,14,740 vaccines were allocated to the state in July. 17,71,580 vaccines were allocated to private hospitals in July, but at the field level, they are not able to fully deliver the vaccines assigned to them. Only 4,20,209 people were vaccinated by private hospitals in June," Jagan said. He said they want the leftover vaccine doses in private hospitals redistributed to government which will help the state to give vaccines more quickly.



Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, DGP Gautam Sawang, Intelligence Chief KV Rajendranath Reddy, Covid Task Force Committee Chairman MT Krishna Babu, Medical Health Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Medical and Health Chief Secretary (CoD) Ravichandra, Home Secretary Kumar Vishwajit, Health, and Family Welfare Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar and other senior officials were present.