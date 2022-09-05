YS Jagan participates in the Teachers Day program in Vijayawada, honours 176 teachers

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the Teachers Day celebrations program organized by the AP Government at the 'A' Convention Center in Vijayawada on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the former President of India and educationist Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The CM paid homage to Dr. Sarve Radhakrishna's statue.



Speaking on this occasion, CM Jagan said that teachers play a vital role in developing students. "We have brought many reforms in the education sector," Chief Minister said adding that Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is a pinnacle of teachers. YS Jagan said that teachers have the power to shape students and bring out the talent in the students. He said he is indebted to the teachers who taught him.

"We have taken many measures in the state keeping in mind the future of the students and given special attention to the development of the education sector so that the students can compete with the world," he said.

CM Jagan honoured 176 teachers and lecturers in the state by awarding the best teacher awards including 58 teachers from the school education department, 19 from inter-education, 60 teachers from higher education, five from the language and culture department, and three from KGBVs respectively. Meanwhile, five teachers received the national level best teacher awards as well.