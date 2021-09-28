  • Menu
YS Jagan pays tribute to Gurram Jashuva on the birth anniversary of the great poet

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday paid tribute to the great poet Gurram Jashuva on the occasion of his birth anniversary today

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday paid tribute to the great poet Gurram Jashuva on the occasion of his birth anniversary today. YS Jagan took to Twitter handle and paid tribute by writing "Jashuva is the poet who questions the evils of society through his sharp poetry and he is the one who fought for the self-respect of the downtrodden people."

He further added that he pay tribute on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jashuva who has written many poems and worked for the Telugu people, " said CM Jagan.



Navayuga Kavi Chakravarti Gurram Jashuva who hailed from Vinukonda in Guntur district was one of the great Telugu poets of this century. His several literary works reflect the ugly face of casteism and how it tried to overshadow literary art. With a profound sense of social consciousness, he wrote many poems which were moving. Gabbilam, Piradousi, and Kandiseekudu are a few spectacular works of Gurram Jashuva.

