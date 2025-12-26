YS Jagan pays tribute to Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga on

On the death anniversary, Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, a prominent Kapu leader and former MLA, has been remembered for his dedication to the welfare of the impoverished. YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to Ranga via social media.

"Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga was a great leader who considered the problems of the poor as his own and stood as their voice. Tributes to him on his death anniversary today," he expressed in a post on X.

పేద ప్రజల సమస్యలను తన సమస్యలుగా భావించి, వారి గొంతుకగా నిలిచిన గొప్ప నాయకుడు వంగవీటి మోహన రంగా గారు. నేడు ఆయన వర్ధంతి సందర్భంగా నివాళులు. pic.twitter.com/CPgKs65Lbt — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 26, 2025

Born on July 4, 1947, in Katur village, Uyyuru mandal, Krishna district, Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga was a staunch advocate for the Kapu community and the struggles of the destitute. His commitment to social justice led to his election as MLA for the Vijayawada East constituency in 1985, representing the Congress party.