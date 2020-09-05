YS Jagan provides finanacial aide to Kidney patient in Krishna district

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his humanity by providing adequate financial assistance to a boy suffering from kidney related disease and battling death in Krishna district. Revanth Kumar, son of Vasa Kumara Swamy and Madhulatha couple of 7th ward, Pedana town, has been suffering from kidney related disease for the last few years. He was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad and is battling death.

Legislator Jogi Ramesh, who came to know about the matter through the urban YSRCP leaders, brought it to the notice of the medical department officials of the Chief Minister's Office.



Authorities have sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to Yashoda Hospital for the kidney transplant treatment of the boy as per the directions of CM YS Jagan. An official letter to this effect was handed over to the boy's family by MLA Jogi Ramesh on Friday. The boy's family members thanked the Chief Minister and MLAs for their immediate response and financial assistance.

