YS Jagan Receives Grand Welcome in Ganapavaram During Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra

The locals of Ganapavaram in West Godavari district extended a heartwarming welcome to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he embarked on a bus journey through the region.
The locals of Ganapavaram in West Godavari district extended a heartwarming welcome to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he embarked on a bus journey through the region. The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm and excitement as the Chief Minister interacted with the people, making personal connections along the way.
From Nidamarru to Sitaramapuram, CM YS Jagan was greeted with cheers and applause by the villagers who eagerly awaited his arrival. The Chief Minister took the time to personally greet and acknowledge the elders and grandmothers who had gathered to welcome him.
In a touching moment, a child presented a sketch to CM YS Jagan, who took the time to spell out the child's name and sign the sketch, much to the delight of the young artist. The gesture symbolized the warmth and connection between the Chief Minister and the people of Ganapavaram.
The bus journey of CM YS Jagan through Ganapavaram was truly a memorable event, showcasing the unity and support of the local community towards their leader. The overwhelming reception is a testament to the strong bond between the Chief Minister and the people of West Godavari.