YS Jagan requests PM Modi to for establishment of Tribal University in AP

In the meeting with prime minister, the CM requested the Prime Minister to consider the proposal for the establishment of a Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh, which would benefit the tribal communities in the state.

The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to support the establishment of a railway zone in Visakhapatnam with its headquarters in the city, which would contribute to the development of the region and improve railway connectivity.

CM Jagan highlighted the need for assistance and support for the development of the fishing industry in Andhra Pradesh, including the establishment of fishing harbors and modernizing the existing infrastructure.

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to consider the construction of a new international airport at Vizianagaram, which would boost tourism and economic development in the region.

Overall, the discussions between Chief Minister Jagan and Prime Minister Modi focused on various aspects of development and welfare in Andhra Pradesh, covering infrastructure, education, transportation, and support for key industries like fishing. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of these projects for the overall progress and prosperity of the state.