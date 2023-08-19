YS Jagan responds over deportation of Telugu students from USA, asks CMO to gather information

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has taken note of the incident involving the deportation of Telugu students from America. He has instructed the officials to gather comprehensive information about the students and to expedite a resolution to their problem.

The news of 21 Indian students being sent back from America has garnered significant attention. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy specifically inquired about the incident as it involved Telugu students. In response, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has directed the officials to compile all the necessary details and information about the affected students. The CMO has emphasized the importance of addressing this issue and has advised the officials to reach out to the Ministry of External Affairs for assistance if required.

According to the students, they had traveled to America with hopes of pursuing higher education and had submitted all the necessary documents. However, upon arrival, immigration officials checked their documents, conducted brief interrogations, and subsequently sent them back to India without providing any explanation. The majority of these students landed at airports in Atlanta, Chicago, and San Francisco.