YS Jagan returns from London, YSRCP leaders and officials gave warm welcome

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Vijayawada via Gannavaram Airport after concluding his London tour. It is known that he paid homage to his late father, former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, on September 2 and then traveled to London to meet his children.

CM Jagan's special plane landed at Gannavaram Airport at 6 am on Tuesday morning, where he was warmly welcomed by YSRCP leaders, party workers, and several ministers and MLAs. Upon reaching Vijayawada, CM Jagan traveled by road from Gannavaram to his residence in Tadepalli.

If the reports are to be believed CM Jagan is likely to visit Delhi on Wednesday ahead of parliament session. He would hold talks with centre over the ongoing high tensions in the state, including the introduction of key bills during the special sessions of Parliament and the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. Speculations about early elections in the state have also been circulating, making CM Jagan's visit to Delhi tour.