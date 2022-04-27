YS Jagan reviews Health sector, says incidents took place at Tirupati RUIA should not be repeated

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who conducted a review on health sector directed the officials that incidents like Tirupati RUIA would not be repeated in the state anymore. It is learned that the ambulance drivers in the premises of Ruia Government Hospital in Tirupati were treated a victim like a mafia and inhumanely with a victim.

CM Jagan reacted strongly to the incident and directed that the complaint numbers be visible to everyone in the hospital premises. He said complaint numbers should appear at kiosks and advised victims to report any problems they may have. The chief minister said with one or two incidents are bringing a bad name to the whole system. Authorities have been directed to prevent an incident like the one at Vijayawada Hospital from happening again.

He said action had been taken against CI and SE for alleged negligence. The CM suggested that the education, medicine, agriculture and police departments should work efficiently.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Medical Health Minister Vidadala Rajani, CS Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Minister's Special CS KS Jawahar Reddy, Chief Secretary for Health Muddada Ravichandra, Home Chief Secretary Kumar Vishwajeet and other senior officials were present on the occasion.