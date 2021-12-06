YS Jagan reviews on Agriculture sector, directs officials to create awareness on alternative crops

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that alternative crops should be grown instead of paddy under the bores. The CM directed the officials to educate the farmers on the cultivation of alternative crops. YS Jagan conducted a review with the officials of the Department of Agriculture and said that a Millets board be set up. He warned that strict action should be taken against those selling illegal seeds, pesticides and fertilizers.

The department officials were directed to take steps to impose a minimum of two years imprisonment on the culprits. The CM clarified that an ordinance would be brought with changes in the law on imprisonment. He also called for stern action against those who act to weaken RBKs and against traders who commit irregularities.

The Chief minister said that there should not be shortage of seeds anywhere and ordered authorities to distribute seeds to foodgrains as per demand.

The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also reviewed on Jagananna Palavelluva program and said that the program will start in Krishna and Anantapur districts in December. It is learnt that 1,77,364 women have benefited from the program. The average daily milk collection was 2,812 litres in November, 2020 followed by 71,911 litres in November, 2021. It is noted that 1 crore 32 lakh liters of milk was purchased so far in the state.