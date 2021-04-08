YS Jagan reviews on coronavirus cases in AP , directs officials to take strict measures and be vigilant

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted a review with the authorities on the coronavirus conditions in Andhra Pradesh. Health Minister Alla Nani, who took part in the review, revealed key points. The minister said the CM had directed to remain fully vigilant on the coronavirus cases in the state and take all measures to contain the virus before it takes to next level. The CM also directed that the officials need to contact centre for more assistance over the coronavirus vaccine doses.

The Minister said that steps have also been taken to take the vaccination program further and made it clear that the government was ready to deal with the increase in Coronavirus cases.

He urged people to be vigilant and wear masks and adhere to physical distance. He said that at present there is no shortage of vaccine anywhere and informed that the government has put indent to the centre for one crore vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, chief minister who focussed on diarrhoea effected people in Kurnool directed Alla Nani to go to Kurnool immediately. Minister Alla Nani left for Kurnool to seek a report on the situation in Kurnool district. He will visit Kurnool tomorrow abd send report to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. As per the preliminary information that there are fresh water problems in Nandyal in Adoni area due to a fair held recently.