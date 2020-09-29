YS Jagan reviews on coronavirus measures, directs district collectors to be more vigilant

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the district collectors to be vigilant over the spread of Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. He told the collectors that although there is a reduction in coronavirus positivity rate in the state from 12 to 8.3, it is necessary to be careful and precautions. The Chief Minister who held a Spandana video conference with district collectors on COVID-19 preventive measures on Tuesday said that cases are declining despite the fact that the coronavirus tests are on the rise in the state. He asserted that it is proof that covid is declining. However, he urged the authorities to be vigilant enough to exist with coronavirus as the vaccine for the virus will take some time. In this backdrop, Chief Minister Jagan alerted the collectors to take steps.

The Chief Minister further asserted that Andhra Pradesh was the only state that was treating covid patients for free under the Aarogyasri scheme. He said that the list of coronavirus Hospitals be available in Village secretariats and directed the collectors to make a list of Empanel hospitals also available and monitor the food, sanitation, infrastructure and staff in 240 hospitals. The Chief Minister asked authorities that everyone should pay attention to whether the kits are being given to those who are in home isolation and opined that it is the responsibility of the collectors and JCs to ensure that the kits be distributed to those in home isolation.

"The ANMs and local doctors should do the mapping and the doctor should also go to the house," CM said. The CM suggested that the three Asha workers, the ANM and the PHC doctor should definitely talk to them. In the video conference of these collectors, Chief Minister Jagan made key remarks on the Leader of the Opposition Chandrababu and some media houses. "We are at war not only with a person named N Chandrababu but also with the yellow media with a negative mindset; We need to be extremely careful," Jagan opined.