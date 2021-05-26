YS Jagan reviews on Covid-19, lauds services of medical staff in this unprecedented times

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy commented the services provided by doctors and medical staff are laudable and praised doctors and medical staff for providing services to patients who are in difficult times. He announced that he was ready to provide any help or assistance needed. CM Jagan on Wednesday reviewed with doctors, medical staff as well as collectors of all districts. On this occasion, he especially congratulated the doctors and medical staff. Later in the meeting with the collectors, CM Jagan learnt about the progress of YSR Jala Kala art, distribution of house site pattas.

He said that state does not have metropolitan areas and does not have such a large infrastructure but is fighting covid through hard work. "Along with the doctors, nurses, volunteers, Asha activists, sanitation staff everyone is working wonderfully; cases in the districts have been declining for a few days, which is a positive situation," said YS Jagan. The chief minister said that collectors of East and West Godavari districts should focus more and opined that particular attention should be paid to the areas where cases are most frequently reported. He said that the regulations must be strictly enforced in private hospitals. CM YS Jagan directed the doctors and medical staff that health workers and CCTV cameras should work effectively.

Later, CM YS Jagan reviewed the construction of YSR Urban, Rural Health Clinics, Village Secretariats, RBKs and Anganwadi Centers. Later, CM Jagan discussed with officials on kharif readiness, availability of fertilizers and seeds. CM Jagan directed the authorities on covid prevention measures in the state. The meeting was attended by Ministers Alla Nani, Botsa Satyanarayana, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary to Government Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, secretaries and others.