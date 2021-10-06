YS Jagan reviews on health dept, directs official' to focus on construction of Village Clinics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday conducted a review on the medical and health department at the Tadepalli camp office on covid-19 prevention, control, vaccination as well as health hubs. The progress of the construction of 16 new medical colleges in the state was discussed. CM Jagan directed the authorities to pay special attention to pending issues regarding the new medical colleges and resolve them by the end of this month.

YS Jagan reviewed on Family Doctor Concept, Construction of new PHCs, Nadu-Nedu work on existing PHCs, purchase of 104 vehicles required for the implementation of Family Doctor Concept. He said that the family doctor concept should be implemented by 26 January and directed authorities to pay special attention to the construction of the Village Clinics. CM Jagan said the focus was on the health of girls through the Swechha program. "We are carrying out awareness programs for girls through the Swechha program and we want to carry out this kind of program once a month," YS Jagan said.

He said that priority should be given to women doctors in the recruitment of PHC doctors and directed to put up hoardings in the village and ward secretariats on Aarogyasri and to advertise. CM Jagan also said the list of empanelled hospitals should be made available to the citizens digitally as well as the list of referral hospitals should be made available to the staff of 108 vehicles.

CM Jagan said that all the health details of a person in the health cards should be available through the QR code and directed that every detail of a person should be saved to make it easier to seek treatment through these details wherever they go for treatment. Meanwhile, the officials briefed the CM on covid-19 prevention, control, and vaccination.

During the review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister of Medical Health Alla Nani, CS Dr. Sameer Sharma, Chief Secretary of Medical Health Anil Kumar Singhal, Chairman of covid Task Force Committee MT Krishna Babu, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, 104 Call Center in-charge A. Babu were present at the review meeting. Special Secretary GS Naveen Kumar, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Aarogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, Medical Health Director (Drugs) Ravi Shankar, APVVP Commissioner Dr. V. Vinod Kumar, and other senior officials were present.