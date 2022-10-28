YS Jagan reviews on Health dept. increases treatment for 809 disease under Aarogyasri

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday reviewed the medical and health department at his camp office in Tadepalli. Minister Vidadala Rajini and senior officers were present at this meeting. Meanwhile, during the review, CM YS Jagan decided to increase the number of medical treatments under Aarogyasri to 3,255. It is stated that 809 new medical treatments will be provided with Aarogyasri.

On this occasion, the officials briefed Chief Minister that the Aarogyasri scheme is being implemented with dedication and ensuring no arrears are left anywhere. "There is trust and confidence in empaneled hospitals and more medical services are now being made available to patients. Arogyasree referral services are also provided through 104 call center," officials said.

The officials also clarified that boards are being placed in empaneled, village clinics and other government hospitals on the services provided under Aarogyasri. They are also giving booklets with complete information. Officials told Chief Minister YS Jagan that the details of the hospitals and the services provided are also kept in it.



Meanwhile, CM YS Jagan has ordered the officials to provide medical services to such people immediately through Aarogyasri if people from other states are injured due to road accidents in the state. He said that Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Arogya Seva awards will be given to Arogya Mitras who have rendered the best services.